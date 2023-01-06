Bibiani Gold Stars forward Ibrahim Laar wins GPL Player of the Month award

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Ibrahim Laar

Bibiani Goldstars striker Ibrahim Laar has been named the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Laar emerged as the winner after scoring four goals and winning two most valuable player awards.



The former Eleven Wonders forward beat off competition from Cephas Kofi Mantey of Bechem United, Bright Adjei of Aduana FC, David Abagna Sandan of Real Tamale United and Mezack Afriyie of Berekum Chelsea.

The player is set to receive a 40-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



Ibrahim Laar has scored four goals so far this season and sits fourth in the goal king race.