Bibiani Gold Stars make double swoop to sign Appiah McCarthy and Owusu Banahene

Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars have completed the signing of top midfielders Appiah McCarthy and Owusu Banahene.

The acquisition of the players is to strengthen the squad of the Ghanaian top-flight league club for the remainder of the 2022/23 football season.



The signing of the top players has given Bibiani Gold Stars a major boost and will come in handy to help the side to escape relegation at the end of the Ghana Premier League season.



“The Mining/Gye Nyame sporting fraternity is highly elated to acquire the services of duo workaholic and technically gifted midfielders Appiah McCarthy and Owusu Banahene to the club in addition to lethal Attaker Abednego Tetteh,” an official club statement from Bibiani Gold Stars said on Wednesday evening.

Up next for Bibiani Gold Stars, the team will travel to Accra in the coming weekend to take on Accra Lions on Week 17 of the Ghana Premier League.



That encounter is scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, February 13.



