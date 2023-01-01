0
Bibiani Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei sets target for high-flying side

Michael Osei.jpeg Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head Coach of Bibiani Gold Stars Michael Osei has revealed where he expects his side to finish on the league standings at the end of this season.

The ex-Kotoko striker would love to have his side go better than the 9th-place finish on their debut campaign.

Osei heaped praise on his side for earning a point in a keenly contested a 0-0 draw with Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on New Year’s Eve.

He told StarTimes after full-time: "I am expecting to do better than last season. We were in the 9th position.

"Any position in front of the 9th position will be fine.”

Gold Stars are currently placed third on the league table and are in superb from.

The Golden Boys have won four and drawn two of their last six games.

They are away to current league leaders, Aduana Stars in their next game.

