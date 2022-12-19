0
Bibiani Goldstars beat RTU 1-0 as Ghana Premier League returns

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bibiani Goldstars FC claimed their 5th win of the season as the Ghana Premier League resumed after a month's break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Miners pipped Real Tamale United with a 1-0 victory at Dun's Park in Bibiani on Monday afternoon which takes them to the top of the standings temporarily.

Noah Martey's first goal was all Goldstars needed to record their third win in front of the home fans this campaign in a matchday 9 encounter.

Prince Taifa Osei was handed his second start of the season for Goldstars while Godfred Kyei and Emmanuel Appau returned to the starting lineup in place of Michael Enu and Farouk Adams.

RTU boss Baba Nuhu Mallam made a couple of alterations to the team that beat Asante Kotoko SC in their last league game in Tamale.

Young defender Abdul Fatawu Sayibu made a return for a place in the starting lineup likewise Yusif Nurudeen who missed the game against Kotoko.

Martey scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute which earned the maximum points for Michael Osei's team as they go to the top of the log.

Osei has been nominated for coach of the month for the November award and has begun the December month with a victory.

