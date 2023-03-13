0
Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei disappointed with draw against Hearts of Oak

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei was left disappointed following his outfit's stalemate against Hearts of Oak in matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.

Goldstars shot into the lead through Evans Owusu, who scored after just 4 minutes into action at the Duns Park.

But Michael Osei side were denied three points after substitute Isaac Mensah headed in the equalizer in stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors.

After the game, the disappointed Goldstars coach blamed his sides loss of concentration during the latter stages of their match against Hearts of Oak for their inability to snatch the three maximum points at home.

"Very unfortunate that we concede that last minute goal with the lack of concentration because this is the last minute.

''We need to focus, we need to be disciplined and defend that goal. It has happened and there's nothing that we can do. We need to learn from it and make sure it won’t happen next time. We're disappointed we couldn't get the whole 3 points."

Goldstars travel to Abrankese to face King Faisal for their next game.

