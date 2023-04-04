Bibiani Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh not keen on winning GPL goal king

Bibiani Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh

Bibiani Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh says personal glory must take a back seat for the club’s triumph on all fronts this season.

Tetteh has scored 10 goals so far and is currently trailing Berekum Chelsea forward Mezack Afriyie with just two goals.



He scored a brace to help his outfit defeat Legon Cities 3-2 at the Duns Park in matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.



Speaking after his outfits victory over Legon Cities, the former Hearts of Oak striker claims winning the Ghana Premier League goal king is a secondary matter.

“My target is first for my team to be in the top four if not winning the league but for the goal king is a secondary matter, when I win it I will give thanks to God”



Asked if he can win the goal king, Tetteh said, “I hope so but that is not my target now, the target is to help my team to be in the top four”



Bibiani Goldstars are 6th on the league table with 38 points after 25 matches into the campaign.