Bibiani Goldstars players to get $3,000 after draw against Kotoko in Kumasi

Bibiani Goldstars.jpeg Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating | File photo

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars players are expected to receive a whopping $3,000 from the club’s hierarchy after a hard-fought stalemate against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The miners held the Porcupine Warriors to a 1-1 stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium in week 30 of the Ghana Premier League.

Solomon Safo-Taylor scored a well-taken goal to put Kotoko in front after receiving a well-placed pass from one of his teammates.

In the match's closing stages, Gold Stars' efforts finally paid off when former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh scored an equaliser in stoppage time. This goal stunned the Kotoko fans, who had been expecting their team to secure a win.

After the game, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldstars, Akwasi Adu disclosed the club will fulfil their promise and dash the players an amount of $3000 for giving their all to earn a point in Kumasi.

“Coming into this game, we promised the team a huge bonus of $3000 should they avoid a defeat against Kotoko. We looked at our position on the league table and thought it wise to motivate the team to get a good result in Kumasi”

“We are going to redeem our promise to the team because they really gave their all, As the CEO of the club, I will personally hand over the money to the team”

“It is very unfortunate that we conceded an early goal but the boys did not give up and gave us the results we wanted. Kudos to the entire team especially Abednego Tetteh who personally promised to score at Baba Yara. I am extremely happy and satisfied with our performance today” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Bibiani Goldstars are now 7th on the league standings with 42 points after 30 matches into the season.

