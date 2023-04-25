0
Big blow for Chelsea as Reece James, Mason Mount are ruled out for rest of the season

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea FC will have to navigate the remainder of the 2022/2023 Premier Leaguer season without English duo, Reece James and Mason Mount, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Reece James and Mason Mount have been battling with full fitness in the last couple of months with the defender missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup through injury.

Despite the duo being involved in Chelsea UEFA's Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, they will not be available for selection till the season ends.

With 7 games to end the season, Chelsea who are 11th on the Premier League table will continue the campaign without two of their most influential players.

"Reece James is out for the rest of the season. Likely same for Mount," Frank Lampard confirmed this at his pre-match conference ahead of the Brentford game on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.



