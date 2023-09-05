Big blow for me - Ghana midfielder Abu Francis opens up on injury

Francis Abu

Ghana midfielder Abu Francis has opened up on his injury that will keep him on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

The 22-year-old Cercle Brugge player sustained a meniscus tear during a Belgium Pro League game against Standard Liege on August 19.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate was subbed off just nine minutes into the game, with Hannes van der Bruggen replacing him.



Thirteen days after the incident, Francis has now confirmed he has undergone surgery and is looking to heal ahead of a rehab and return to the pitch.

He took to social media to express gratitude to everyone for their support.



Abu Francis wrote, “What happened last 2 weeks in the game against Standard was a big blow for me but the surgery is done now and I’m ready to heal my body. Thank you all for the support”.



He is expected to return to action in six months, per his club, who wished him a lot of strength during this difficult period.