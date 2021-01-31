‘Big mistakes’ cost us – Hearts coach on defeat to Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Kosta Papic, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has attributed his side's shocking defeat to Accra Great Olympics to ‘two big mistakes’.

The Phobians conceded two goals within 20 minutes against their rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, January 30, 2021.



Gladson Awako opened the scoring with a thumping free kick in the 16th minute before Maxwell Quaye added a second three minutes later.



Olympics have goalkeeper Salifu Saed to thank as the Phobians fought back spiritedly with a series of good attacking displays.



They were, however, unsuccessful in their bid to overturn the lead as Saed stood between them and a goal.



The goalkeeper deservedly won the Man of The Match award and got a special treat from the Olympics supporters.



Speaking after the game, Papic opined that his players gave off their best but luck was not on their side.

He said that after giving away the two goals, his players recovered well and made attempts to score.



''Two big mistakes and he conceded the goals and after that, we tried our best but the ball doesn't want to go into the net. Football is like that sometimes,'' Papic told StarTimes in a post-match interview.



''Second half we played a little bit better than the first, but my midfielder, he struggled to do the job we wanted.



''Yes, we couldn't score- that is the problem, that is the huge problem but like I said football is like that. One day you shoot and everything is coming in, one day you try to shoot a hundred and nothing is coming in.''



Great Olympics have by virtue of this victory, moved to third on the league pending the results of the matches that will be played today.