'Big pleasure and privilege being here' - Salim Adams after sealing FC Cincinnati move

Ghanaian midfielder, Salim Adams has reacted after finally sealing his move to American club, FC Cincinnati.
After waiting for several months, the former Hearts of Oak midfielder has joined the US-based club this week to open a new chapter of his career.
In a post on social media on Friday, talented Salim Adams said he feels honoured with his move to FC Cincinnati.
“Big pleasure and privilege being here, FC Cincinnati 2,” the player who is a product of New Edubiase United said in a post on Twitter.
