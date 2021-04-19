Bismark Charles nets first league goal in CSKA Sofia away defeat to Tsarsko Selo

Bismark Charles

Ghanaian youngster Bismark Charles netted his first goal in the Bulgarian top-flight on Sunday when CSKA Sofia lost to Tsarsko Selo.

Sofia suffered a 2-1 defeat in the 24th round of the Bulgarian Parva Liga at the Tsarsko Selo Sports Complex.



Charles joined the Bulgarian giants in February 2021 after a successful trial and has already scored twice in the Bulgarian Cup.



The 19-year-old headed home a free-kick in the 75th minute to draw Sofia level having caught the ball with his head, directing in inextricably in the lower corner.

The hosts got their noses in front in the first half from a spot-kick delivered by Dimitar Kostadinov.



Selo got their match winner on the stroke of full-time through Reyan Daskalov.



Charles has now bagged 3 goals in 8 appearances for Sofia in all competitions.