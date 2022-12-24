1
Black Galaxies 25 man squad for CHAN Algeria 2023 released

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Coach Annor Walker has settled on twenty-five players for the pre-tournament trip to Egypt for the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies will depart Accra on Saturday, December 24, 2022 for Cairo where they would camp for 18-days ahead of the Championship of African Nations tournament that kicks off in Algeria on Friday, January 13, 2022.

The team will play a number of friendly matches in Cairo to smooth out the rough edges before travelling to Algeria for the biennial championship.

The Black Galaxies are paired with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco in Group C.

Find the squad below:

Goalkeepers:

Abdulai Iddrisu, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu.

Defenders:

Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako.

Midfielders:

Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba.

Wingers:

Jonah Attuquaye, Evans Osei Wusu, Bright Adjei, Kwame Otu.

Strikers:

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye.

