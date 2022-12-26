Black Galaxies announce leadership roles ahead of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Coach Annor Walker and the Technical team of the Black Galaxies have confirmed Gladson Awako as captain of the side.

The Hearts of Oak midfielder has been acting as captain of the side during the qualification stage for the CHAN tournament.



He will be assisted by former U-20 striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as 1st vice-captain and RTU midfielder David Sandan Abagna as 2nd vice-captain.



Coach Annor Walker announced these appointments at a brief team meeting held at the team’s base camp in Cairo on Sunday, December 24, 2022.



The home based national team arrived in Egypt on Saturday, December 24 to step up preparations for the CHAN tournament which will be staged from January 13- February 4, 2023 in Algeria.

The team will commence intensive training on Monday December 26 and will play some friendly games during their stay in Cairo.



Ghana is in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.



The newly announced leadership of the players have been tasked to lead Ghana through to a successful appearance at the tournament.