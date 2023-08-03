Black Galaxies beat lower-tier side Kotoku Shining Stars in friendly

The friendly match served as a platform for Black Galaxies coach Didi Dramani to assess his team

The Black Galaxies defeated lower-tier side Kotoku Shining Stars 4-2 in a friendly game at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday

Medeama forward, Jonathan Sowah, emerged as the star of the match, netting two brilliant goals for the Black Galaxies.



Additionally, Richmond Lamptey and Abednego Tetteh also made their mark on the scoresheet, contributing the other goals that secured the victory.



The friendly match served as a platform for Black Galaxies coach Didi Dramani to assess the abilities of his squad.

The coach had an eye on several talented players during the game, particularly focusing on the performance of Caleb Amankwah, Ali Huzaif, Manaf Umar, Gabriel Bonnah, Seidu Dauda Yussif, Felix Kyei, Augustine Agyapong, and Emmanuel Siaw.



Currently, a total of twenty-seven players have been summoned to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, following an initial screening exercise that involved an extensive selection process comprising more than ninety-seven players from various first and second-tier clubs.



As part of the ongoing rigorous selection process, the second batch of players for the second phase of the screening exercise will commence their trials on Sunday, August 6, 2023.