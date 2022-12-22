Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako reacts after signing new Hearts of Oak contract

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako

Midfielder Gladson Awako has expressed his delight after signing a new contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Awako has extended his contract with Hearts of Oak for another year, keeping him at the club until 2024.



The contract extension includes the option to extend his stay further, Hearts of Oak said.



Speaking to heartsofoaksc.com, Awako expressed gratitude to the club's Board and management for believing in him and allowing him to play for his childhood club.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract with this beautiful family. It's amazing because this is my childhood club and it is a club I have always wanted to play for before I quit football in future. With this opportunity, I will continue to work hard and promote the brand of our glorious club. Phoooobia! Masters," he said.



The Black Galaxies captain has been in excellent form throughout the season and thus deserves the contract extension.



The player is currently in national team camp with the Black Galaxies, preparing for the CHAN tournament in Algeria in early January. He led the Black Galaxies' past archrivals Nigeria to qualify for the tournament.