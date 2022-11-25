Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker invites 40 players to begin preparation for 2023 CHAN

Black Galaxies

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker has called up 40 players to report to camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence – Prampram at 4 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The players are to begin preparation for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament slated for Algeria in January next year.



Ghana returns to the continental championship for the first time since 2014 after qualifying at the expense of Nigeria.



Goals from Zulkifilu Muhammed and Chijioke Akuneto ensured Salisu Yusuf’s men canceled out the first-leg deficit, but that was not enough to send them to Algeria.



Ghana has missed out on the last three editions.



Ghana has been pitted in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, Madagascar, and Sudan.

The tournament kicks off from January 13-4 February 2022.



For the first time in the history of the tournament, 18 teams from the continent will compete for the ultimate.



Check out the squad below



