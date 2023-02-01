Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker is an outmoded coach – Former Deputy Sports Minister

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Vincent Asamoah has taken a swipe at Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker.

According to him, the veteran tactician is an outmoded coach and got his selections wrong for the 2022 CHAN tournament.



“It's very embarrassing and shameful that Niger will defeat Ghana in a CAF competition.



“Let's all be honest, the players who were selected for the Black Galaxy were not selected on merit, someone should convince me that they are the best in our league?



“How can you select Kofi Kodzi to lead our striking department? Awako is good but he's aging. Our coach (Annor Walker) is outmoded with tactics, he couldn't even vary his tactics after the first half, I was also surprised that Prosper Ogum too didn't help to change matters,” Vincent Asamoah said in an interview with Akoma FM.

He added, “Our technical team was bad, players selection too was not on merit and we still wanted to win the trophy.



“I am a fan of Hearts of Oak but don't even know their players because there are no good players in the team, and this is so bad.”



Ghana failed to impress at the 2022 CHAN tournament and exited at the quarter-final stage.