Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna joining Sudanese outfit Al Hilal

David Abagna

Ghanaian international, David Abagna is set to complete a transfer to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal after an impressive showing with the Black Galaxies at the 2022 CHAN tournament.

The Real Tamale United captain on Sunday, January 29, left the camp of the Black Galaxies in Algeria and travelled to Sudan.



The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the best players of the Black Galaxies at the 2022 CHAN tournament and caught the eye of many clubs.



Particularly in the second Group C match against Sudan, David Abagna starred in his midfield role and helped Ghana to come from behind to record an important 3-1 win.



At the end of that match, the midfielder was adjudged Man of the Match for his efforts.

Having travelled to Sudan today, David Abagna is expected to continue talks with officials of Al Hilal on Monday



If things go according to plan and a deal is reached, the former Ashanti Gold SC midfielder will officially become a player of Al Hilal by Tuesday.



