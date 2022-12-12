Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna opens up on preparations ahead of CHAN 2023

Black Galaxies midfielder, David Abagna

Black Galaxies midfielder David Abagna has opened up on the team’s preparations towards the 2023 Championship for African Nations tournament.

The home-based national team defeated Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday.



The Black Galaxies have been in camp for two weeks preparing for the competition which begin on January 13, 2023 in Algeria.



“I think, we’ve come for a while now and initially, we started the training gradually and is being intensified for some few days now playing a lot of friendly games. So, preparations have been good so far” he said.

The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.



They will open their account against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.



Key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are expected to join camp this week following their return from the World Cup in Qatar.