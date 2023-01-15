Black Galaxies suffer defeat to Madagascar in CHAN opener

Ghana conceded from two defensive blunders in both halves

The Black Galaxies suffered a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in their opening game in the TotalEnergies Championship of African Nations tournament in Algeria.

Ghana conceded from two defensive blunders in both halves but Augustine Agyapong’s 68th-minute goal was not enough to prevent the Black Galaxies from their first defeat in the tournament.



Solomampionona Koloina scored from a rebound after Ghana failed to clear their lines following goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim’s initial save.



Ghana was awarded a penalty just one minute after conceding but Referee Mutaz Ibrahim reversed his decision after a VAR review.



The Black Galaxies went into the break with a 1-0 deficit as they failed to convert the chances that came their way.



Coach Annor Walker’s second half changes brought some vitality into the team with Suraj Seidu and Sylvester Simba coming on for Captain Gladson Awako and Razak Kassim respectively.

Madagascar got their second goal of the day in the 62nd minute after Tokinantenaina Olivier picked up from another defensive blunder to slot home from Augustine Randolph's horrendous defending.



Ghana’s bench responded with their third substitution of the day with Augustine Randolf making way for Augustine Agyapong.



Agyapong immediately hit the ground running and pulled one back for Ghana with a beautiful curler from the right side which beat the Madagascan goalkeeper.



Ghana could have pulled even immediately but the Madagascan defense remained resolute against the Ghanaian forwards as they held on to win 2-1.



The Black Galaxies now have to beat Sudan in the second group C game on Thursday, January 19, to book a place in the next round of the tournament.