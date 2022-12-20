1
Black Galaxies to camp in Egypt ahead of 2023 CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies are expected to camp in Egypt ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championship in Algeria.

The locally assembled team for the past weeks ahead of the tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

Annor Walker's side have already played Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities as part of preparations for the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, the team will camp in Egypt to prepare for the competition.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah has been handed a late call-up to join the team ahead of the tournament.

Ghana is drawn in Group H alongside holders Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] commences on January 8, 2023.

