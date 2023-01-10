Black Galaxies to play Mozambique in final Pre-CHAN friendly on January 10

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

The Black Galaxies will take on Mozambique in a friendly match on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Coach Annor Walker’s side will take on their Mozambican counterparts in their final preparatory match before the 2023 African Nations Championship begins on January 13, 2023, in Algeria.



The Black Galaxies, a home-based side, drew goalless in their game against tournament hosts Algeria in a friendly match last Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.



The captain of the side, Gladson Awako, who got injured in the game against Algeria, is now recovering with assistance from the medical team.

The Black Galaxies beat Egypt's U20 team (2-0) and Al Ahly FC (3-1) in their recent friendly matches.



The friendly game against Mozambique will kick off at 3:30 at the 5 July 1962 Stadium.



