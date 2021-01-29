Black Leopards defender Edwin Gyimah suspended for TS Galaxy clash

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah

Black Leopards will be without suspended defender Edwin Gyimah ahead of their South African Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

The 29-year-old picked up a red card in the side's 3-0 defeat at Chippa United last week.



The Ghanaian international will thus miss the match at the Thohoyandou Sports Stadium.

The likes of Isaac Masia, Pentjie Zulu, and Mumuni Abubakar will be expected to do the job in the absence of Edwin Gyimah.



Whether Black Leopards will manage to make a comeback and stop the Mpumalanga side on Saturday is something that remains to be seen.