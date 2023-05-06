1
Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu bags BA Degree in Development Education

Baba Nuhu Mallam, Black Maidens Coach.jpeg Baba Nuhu Mallam, head coach of Ghana’s U17 female national team

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Baba Nuhu Mallam, head coach of Ghana’s U17 female national team, has recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Development Education from the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale.

Despite the demanding schedule of his studies, Baba Nuhu was also actively involved in coaching at various levels.

He served as Technical Director of the Tamale Utrecht Football Academy while also coaching the Ghana Women's Premier side Pearlpia Ladies FC and a short stint with Ghana Premier League club Real Tamale United.

Additionally, Mallam led Ghana’s U17 women’s team, the Black Maidens, to qualify for the 2022 U17 Women’s FIFA World Cup final playoffs, ultimately losing to Morocco.

He managed to juggle all these responsibilities while training, traveling with the teams, attending lectures, and graduating with a Second-Class Upper degree.

Mallam's dedication to his education and coaching was further demonstrated by his time spent in Germany with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim FC, where he completed a coach attachment.


