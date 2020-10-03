Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu satisfied with progress ahead of Nigeria clash

The head coach for the Ghana women’s U-17 team, Coach Baba Nuhu has noted that he is satisfied with the condition of his players in camp ahead of the team’s encounter against Nigeria.

Nicknamed the Black Maidens, the team is expected to go up against its counterpart from Nigeria in the final hurdle of the qualification to the next edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.



After spending five weeks in training where the team has been playing a few friendly matches, Coach Baba Nuhu has said that he has not been particular about the scoreline of the games.



“It is one of the tests matches we have lined up so far to access how the girls are faring. We have been in camp for the past five weeks and taking them through a lot of things gradually. What I was looking for in this match is how to take our opponent out when they come attacking, because the whole of this week, we have been looking out to see how best we can play for our team strategy”, the gaffer told the communications team of the GFA.



Coach Nuhu continued, “My mind is not on the scoreline but they played very well in the first half and the second half I have to field other players as well so that in the absence of one or two players, I know how they can manage to play”.

According to the coach, he is satisfied with the progress made in camp in the last few weeks.



“I think am satisfied basically after spending five weeks in camp with this performance", he shared.



The game between Ghana and Nigeria will be played later this month.