Black Maidens to begin camping today, 30 players invited

Black Maidens head coach Baba Nuhu Malam has called up 30 players to begin camping ahead of their 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup final round qualifier against Nigeria.

The team will converge at the Cape Coast Stadium today, Friday, August 14, 2020 to begin preparations for the game.



Ghana will take on Nigeria in October and November in search of a ticket to represent Africa at the world showpiece slated for India in 2021.



The Black Maidens started the qualifying campaign in March with a 10-0 aggregate triumph over Liberia in a home and away fixture before taking a break due to the Corona Virus pandemic.



All players, technical staff and essential service providers will go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival in camp.



Squad in full



GOALKEEPERS



Ahamadu Amina – FC Savanah



Ziblim Farihana – Bagabaga Ladies

Amponsah Mary – Value Girls



DEFENDERS



Atinga Sandra – Kumasi Sports Academy



Seidu Faiza – Northern Ladies



Achiaa Anasthesia – Sea Lions



Yahaya Asana – Bagabaga Ladies



Fuseini Zulaiha – Pearlpia Ladies



Opoku Abena Anoma – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Aniwaa Luiza – police Ladies



Yakubu Ayisha – Pearlpia Ladies



Mintah Sarfoah Linda- Prisons Ladies



MIDFIELDERS



Acheampong Elshadai – Kumasi Sports Academy



Alhassan Basira – Pearlpia Ladies



Oppong Elizabeth – Samaria Ladies



Sarpong Elizabeth – Fabulous Ladies

Twum Tracy – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Fodu Bless Matilda – Ideal Ladies



Akaheeh Doris – Northern Ladies



Alexia Ahoma- Holy Royals Ladies



WINGERS



Owusu Mavis – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Agyemang Constance Serwaa – Halifax Ladies



Mafia Nyame – Rock Ladies

Aguadze Juanita – Police Ladies



ATTACKERS



Abdulai Salamatu – Bagabaga Ladies



Amponsah Ophelia Serwaa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Sarpong Alice – Sea Lions



Dejean Kubura – Zicom Stars Ladies



Abrafi Sarah – Dreams Ladies



Aoyem Georgina Aisha – Army Ladies

