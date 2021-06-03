Black Meteors arrive in Japan ahead of international friendly

Black Meteors

Source: GNA

The National Under-23 team, the Black Meteors have arrived in Tokyo, Japan for two international friendly games against the Olympic team of Japan and South Korea.

The team departed Accra on Tuesday, June 1, through Addis Ababa and arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon.



Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Mr. Hafiz Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports were part of the delegation.



Mr. Frederick Acheampong Executive Council Member of the GFA who doubles as Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee is the leader of delegation.



According to the GFA, the team was met on arrival by senior staff Members of the Ghana Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.



Ghana would play Japan in two friendly matches scheduled for June 4 and 8 in Tokyo before travelling to South Korea to play them on June 12 and 15 respectively.



Japan and South Korea would use the two games to test their readiness for the Olympic Games football competition.

The Squad:



Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), William Esso (Vision FC)



Defenders: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Frank Assinki (HB Koge), Frank Amoabeng (Cerignola), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Abdulai Sabit (Getafe CF)



Midfield: Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Kwame Adubofuor Poku (Colchester United), Osman Bukari (Genk)



Forwards: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Joselpho Barnes (Shalkeh 04), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders)