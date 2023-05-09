0
Black Meteors boss Ibrahim Tanko aims to break Ghana's Olympics qualification jinx at U23 AFCON

Ibrahim Tanko1 Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 male national side, Ibrahim Tanko

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 male national side, Ibrahim Tanko, is focused on breaking the jinx that has eluded the team since 2004.

Tanko believes that the key to success lies in selecting the best players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Tanko is adopting an open approach to player selection and is willing to consider every quality player available.

He has named several players who are being considered for selection, including Fatawu Issahaku, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen, Afena Gyan, Essiem, Salim, and Zuberu.

Tanko is confident that with the right players, Ghana can emerge victorious in the tournament.

“Every good player that can help us, we will invite him. Of course we have Fatawu (issahaku) Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen can play, Afena Gyan can play, Essiem, Salim, Zuberu…all of them are there.

“We are also looking at other players who are qualified to play so definitely we will do a very good selection for Ghana so that we will break that jinx since 2004,” he told Football Made in Ghana.

