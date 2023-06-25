1
Menu
Sports

Black Meteors captain Afriyie Barnieh optimistic ahead of U-23 AFCON opener

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh 456789 Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has said the team has high hopes about the ongoing U-23 African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The tournament which kicked off on Saturday saw the hosts, Morocco defeated Guinea 2-1 in the tournament opener.

Ghana will play Congo in the other Group A encounter on Sunday at 3 pm local time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, skipper Afriyie Barnieh stated firmly that the Black Meteors are ready for their first match of the competition.

“It’s a good atmosphere in our camp. On and off the pitch the morale is really high in our camp”

“Everything is quite good and our objective for this competition is to qualify for the Olympic Games and also to win the trophy”, Barnieh said at the pre-match press conference.

The team has the aim of picking up one of the three available Olympic Games slots by finishing in the top three of the competition and hopes to set the ball rolling on a high note on Sunday.

Ghana last featured in the men's football event of the Olympic Games in 2004 and are eager to end a nearly 20-year absence.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing