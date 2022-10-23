0
Menu
Sports

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko names starting eleven for Mozambique

The Black Meteors Team 6.jpeg The Black Meteors

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

All is set for the Ghana U-23 team, the Black Meteors to take on their counterpart from Mozambique on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The U-23 national teams of both countries are locking horns this afternoon in a qualification match for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ahead of kick-off, Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong first eleven to do battle for his team.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has been named in post for the Black Meteors and will have protection from a back four.

Dominic Nsobila is the main man for the Ghana team in midfield with Accra Hearts of Oak's Suraj Seidu providing the complement in the attack.

Meanwhile, Augustine Randolph has been named as the arrowhead for the team’s attack.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: