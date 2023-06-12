1
Black Meteors depart for Egypt ahead of 2023 U-23 AFCON

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Meteors have left the shores of Ghana for Egypt to begin camping ahead of the 2023 African Youth Championship.

According to a statement by the Ghana Football Association, the first batch of the delegation has departed and the second batch is expected to join later.

"The first batch will arrive in Cairo on Monday evening with the second batch also expected to arrive later on Monday," part of the statement read.

The release also confirmed that Black Stars duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer will join the team in Egypt after Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023.

"Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who are part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar will join the Black Meteors camp in Cairo after the match on June 18, 2023."

Black Meteors, will face host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8, 2023,



