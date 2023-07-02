11
Black Meteors goalkeeper Jordan Amissah pens sad message after U-23 AFCON exit

Jordan Amissah 2.png Black Meteors goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Meteors goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah, has expressed disappointment following Ghana's early exit from the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors failed to progress beyond the group stage after a 1-1 draw against Guinea saw them finish third in Group A.

Ghana will therefore miss the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which means the country has failed to make it to men's football at the competition in 20 years.

Amissah, an unused goalkeeper in Morocco, insists lessons have been learnt from the tournament.

"Sad to see our AFCON journey end so soon and in this manner but we all take a valuable lesson from this experience and hope to bounce back stronger," he wrote on Twitter.

The German-born Ghanaian will return to England to join Sheffield United for pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper is expected to fight for a place in Sheffield's first team next season, having returned from loan at Burton Albion.

