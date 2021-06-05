Black Meteors head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin names starting lineup for Japan friendly

Black Meteors head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has named his starting lineup for the international friendly match against Japan.

The Blue Samurai take on the Black Meteors at the Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



Fabin handed Vision FC shot-stopper William Essu the nod between the sticks ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.



Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye and Ibrahim Imoro will take care of the fullback positions while Uzair Alhassan and Frank Assinki will be the central defensive pair.



Berekum Chelsea youngster Emmanuel Essiam will line up alongside Getafe CF star Sabit Abdulai in midfield.



Legon Cities attacker Jonah Attuquaye and Osman Bukari will provide them support from the wings.



Ghana U20 striker Percious Boah and Samuel Obeng Gyabaa will lead the attack for the Meteors.

The starting XI is below:



16 - William Essu 17 - Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye 4 - Imoro Ibrahim 3 - Uzair Alhassan 5 - Frank Assinki 6 - Emmanuel Essiam 8 - Sabit Abdulai 19 - Jonah Attuquaye 9 - Percious Boah 18 - Samuel Obeng 7 - Osman Bukari.



Substitutes



1 - Richmond Ayi 2 - Frank Amoabeng 14 - Frimpong Boateng 13 - Patrick Mensah 11 - Joselpho Barnes 10 - Kwame Poku Adubofuor 15 - Samuel Boakye.



