Black Meteors midfielder Edmund Arko Mensah trains with Totti Laryea ahead of new move

Edmund Arko Mensah with Totti Laryea

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Arko Mensah has recruited the services of acclaimed Ghanaian fitness instructor, Totti Laryea Francis to help him keep in shape as he prepares to join a new club.

Edmund Arko Mensah is currently on the hunt for a new club following the expiration of his contract with Finnish side, Honka FC.



The 22-year-old is believed to be nearing a switch to another foreign club and is working with Francis Laryea to ensure that he maintains his fitness and sharpness ahead of the move.



The McDan Park in La, Accra has become the host for Laryea and Arko Mensah who work out every morning and evening.

Arko Mensah was part of the Black Meteors team that exited the group stage of the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup held in Morocco in June.



Totti Laryea needs no introduction to footballers and athletes as he has consistently worked with established stars.



On his list of known Ghanaian and foreign players who have sought his service are Kaliefah Vajebah Sakor, Richard Odartey, Elvis Bortey, Kanal Kwame Junior and Ebenezer Domelevo and a host of others.