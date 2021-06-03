Black Meteors player tests positive for Coronavirus

The Black Meteors team in Japan

A yet-to-be-named player of the Black Meteors team that is currently in Japan has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the Asian country on Wednesday, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Thursday.

The said player has been isolated from the rest of the squad while the whole team has also been isolated at a particular facility.



This comes just two days after the Japan FA cancelled a friendly match against Jamaica as 10 of their players were unable to board a flight to Japan due to coronavirus testing concerns.



There is currently a fourth wave of COVID-19 sweeping through Japan 50 days to the start of the 2020 summer Olympic Games with many Regions under a state of emergency until June 20.



Ghana would need a health clearance before the match can go ahead on Saturday as announced by the JFA, promising to provide updates as and when available.



The team left the shores of Ghana with a COVID-19 negative test within 72 hours of their travel as mandated so it is suspected that the said player contracted the disease on the journey.



The Black Meteors will take on Japan in two friendly matches scheduled for June 4 and 8 in Tokyo before travelling to South Korea to play on June 12 and 15, 2021.

Japan and South Korea will use the two games to test their readiness for the Olympic Games football competition.



The Squad



Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), William Esso (Vision FC)



Defenders: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Frank Assinki (HB Koge), Frank Amoabeng (Cerignola), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Abdulai Sabit (Getafe CF)



Midfield: Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Kwame Adubofuor Poku (Colchester United), Osman Bukari (Genk)



Forwards: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Joselpho Barnes (Shalkeh 04), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders)