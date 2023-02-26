Black Meteors resume camping ahead of U-23 AFCON Qualifiers

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Coach of the Black Meteors Ibrahim Tanko has invited twenty-four players for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram to begin preparation for the last round of the 2023 TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will play the winner of the match between Ethiopia and Algeria following the disqualification of DR Congo by the CAF Disciplinary Board. The Congolese lost the slot after fielding an unqualified player in matches against Ethiopia and Algeria in the 1st and 2nd round stages of the qualifiers.



The invited players are to report to the Ghanaman soccer Centre of Excellence at 2 pm on Monday, February 27, 2023.



The next edition of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco.



Same as previous editions, the tournament served as African qualifying for the Olympic football tournament with the top three teams of the tournament qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football tournament in Paris the fourth place team will play the AFC-CAF playoffs to decide the final slot to the Olympics.

Egypt are the defending champions.



