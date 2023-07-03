Black Meteors technical team dissolved – GFA official confirms

Black Meteors

A Management Committee member of Ghana’s U23 side, Fredrick Acheampong, has confirmed that the technical team of the Black Meteors has been dissolved following their failure to qualify the team for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors of Ghana were knocked out at the U23 African Cup of Nations which serves as qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The team failed to make it out of the group stages and possibly pick one of the three slots available.



Following the team’s elimination from the U23 AFCON, Fredrick Acheampong stated that the Black Meteors team has been dissolved.



According to him, it will take the GFA Executive Committee to decide if the technical teams would be called back.



“This team was formed for the purpose of the Olympic Games. It will be the decision of the Executive Council for the coach to continue. I am not in the position to say that he will continue or not.

“The team has been dissolved because this was for the Olympic Games and we didn’t qualify,” Fredrick Acheampong told 3FM.



Ghana has not qualified for the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004.



