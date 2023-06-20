Black Meteors trash Zamalek 4-1 in Pre-AFCON friendly match

Emmanuel Yeboah scored three goals in the game

Ghana’s under-23 side; the Black Meteors, trashed Zamalek’s U23 4-1 in their friendly match at the Zamalek Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Striker Emmanuel Yeboah hit a hat-trick in the match as he scored all goals in the first half to help the Black Meteors seal a win in the friendly match.



CFR Cluj's attacker stuck the first goal in the 11th minute to put the Black Meteors ahead in the match.



However, 5 minutes later, Zamalek pulled parity in the game for the Egyptian side.



Emmanuel Yeboah put Ghana back ahead in the 25th minute as he restored Ghana’s lead in the game to make it 2-1.



With three minutes to end first-half proceedings, Emmanuel Yeboah struck his third goal in the game for the Black Meteors.

Emmanuel Apau later made it 4 for the Black Meteors in the game in the 43rd minute to dash Zamalek’s hopes of restoring parity.



The second half failed to pull any goal as the Black Meteors defended their lead in the game.



The Black Meteors have so far won one and drawn one match since their arrival in Egypt for their friendly matches.



The team drew 1-1 with Egypt’s U23 side in a friendly match on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the goal scorer for Ghana in that game.

After concluding their friendly games, the team will now depart Cairo on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and continue their preparations in Rabat, Morocco.



Black Meteors who have qualified for the U23 AFCON will play host nation Morocco, DR Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 24.



Ghana will face DR Congo in their opening game on Sunday, June 25.



The Black Meteors are hoping to pick one of the three slots available to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games Football tournament.



JNA/WA