Black Metoers blow off Port City FC 3-1 in friendly

Black Meteors

Ghana’s U23 side, the Black Meteors, blew off Division Two side Port City FC in a friendly encounter at the Ghanaian Soccer Center of Excellence on Thursday afternoon.

The clash was to test the strength of the team ahead of their trip to Japan on Monday.



Two second-half strikes and one in the first half handed the Black Meteors the 3-1 win over the newly established side.



King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah broke the virginity of the game twenty minutes into the game when he tapped home a cross from the right flank.



Kwame Peprah was gifted the opportunity to increase the tally but he feebly shot the ball into the hands of the Port City goalie after he was neatly put through by Najeed Yakubu.



The game went into the break with the Black Meteors having their noses in front.



Five minutes after the break, Ibrahim Adams expertly fired home a beautiful free kick to cancel the lead, putting Port City FC in the picture again.

The Black Meteors responded swiftly with a powerful drive from Huda Issah who connected beautifully from a Jonah Attuquaye corner kick after coming on from the bench.



Few moments to the end of the game, substitute Philip Anane bulldozed his way through an army of Port City FC defenders to power home a drive from close range to end the game 3-1.



The Black Meteors will be engaging their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in international friendly games next month.



Below is how the Black Meteors line up:



William Essu (GK)



Najeeb Yakubu

Sampson Agyapong



Uzair Alhassan



Kobina Amoah



Emmanuel Essiam



Ibrahim Salifu



Jonah Attoquaye

Percious Boah



Kwame Pepprah



Daniel Afriyie



SUBS:



Richmond Ayi came on for William Essu



Frimpong Boateng came on for Essiam

Patrick Mensah came on for Salifu Ibrahim



David Acquah came on for Najeed Yakubu



Samuel Boakye came on for Kwame Peprah



Huda Issah came on for Pervious Boah



Philip Anane came on for Daniel Afriyie