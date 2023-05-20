Black Princesses beat Benin 3-0 in WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

Captain Stella Nyamyekye scored the 3rd goal

Ghana's women's under-20 side, the Black Princesses got off to a bright start by beating Benin by 3-0 in the 2023 WAFU B Girls U-20 tournament at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

In a match which was dominated by the Black Princesses, the team warmed into the game creating a few chances in the game but were unlucky till the 34th minute when they got a clear chance at goal.



A cross was whipped into the Benin box with the opponents failing to clear the lines, the ball fell to Maafia Nyame who latched on to the loose ball with a shot into the roof to score the first goal of the tournament.



Yusif Basigi's ladies went to halftime with a 1-0 goal lead in the match.



Back from recess, substitute Mary Amponsah had an instant impact on the game when she doubled the lead for the Princesses in the 61st minute. The forward was gifted a through ball and placed the ball beyond the reach of the Benin goalkeeper who was already out of her area.



In the 68th minute, captain Stella Nyamyekye made it 3-0 for Ghana when scored a beautiful free kick right from the flanks leaving the Benin goalkeeper struggling to deal with the ball.

The win for the Black Princesses has shot them to the top of the table in group A. Ghana has to win their second and final match in the group stages to seal their qualification to the next round.



Ghana has only three teams in their group; Benin and Ivory Coast.



The Black Princess's next game against Ivory Coast will be on Saturday, May 27, 2023.



JNA/ESA