Black Princesses beat Eswatini to progress 8-1 on aggregate

Black princesses on field with Eswatini

The Black Princesses made light work of Eswatini to progress to the final stage of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 victory in Accra.

Belinda Nyarko put the hosts in the lead on the sixth-minute mark before Sarah Nyarko added the second goal to give the Princesses a 2-0 lead.



The scoreline didn’t alter as Yussif Basigi’s side progressed to the final round of the qualifiers with a resounding 8-1 aggregate scoreline over two legs (6-1 away in Mbabane and a 2-0 win in Accra).



The national U20 women’s team will now face the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the final round of the qualifiers in a quest to qualify for the tournament next year in Colombia.

The final round of qualifiers will start next year in January, with Morocco hosting Ethiopia, the Black Princesses of Ghana will travel to Dakar to face Senegal, and Egypt facing Cameroon. Burundi will welcome Nigeria to Bujumbura to do battle.



The final four winners from the final round of qualifiers will pick up their respective tickets to represent Africa at the 2024 U20 Women’s world cup in Colombia next year.