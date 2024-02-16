Black Princesses draw goalless with Paris Saint Germain U19 Women’s team

Black Princesses vs PSG U19

The Black Princesses of Ghana on Thursday, February 15, played an international friendly match with the Paris Saint Germain U19 Women’s team.

The Black Princesses, made up of Ghana women’s national team players below the age of 20 are in France currently for a training camp.



The training camp is part of the team’s preparations for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.



Although there was no winner in the friendly between the Black Princesses and the Paris Saint Germain U19 Women’s team, it was a very good exercise for both national teams.



The Black Princesses, led by head coach Yussif Basigi arrived in France last Sunday for their training tour in the European country.

The team is likely to play another friendly match before returning to Ghana.



According to the Ghana FA, The training tour forms part of a partnership agreement between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a project dubbed "Ghana Olympique-GO!".



The partnership which is led by the French Embassy in Accra, is a strategic initiative that will help professionalize Women's football for over 20 Ghanaian players, coaches, and referees.



