Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson joins PAOK Ladies

Former Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson

Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson has completed her transfer to the Greek Premier League side PAOK Ladies.

The 20-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club, expected to expire in 2025.



Sharon completed her medical on Monday, January 23 before penning the deal.



The former Telge United forward scored four goals and provided six assists during her spell in Sweden.

She was a regular member of the school squad while studying at Oakland University in Michigan, USA.



The Tamale-born forward played for the Black Princesses during the U-20 Women's FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica.



EE/SARA