0
Menu
Sports

Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson wins Greece Women’s League title with AC Paok

Sharon Sampson .jpeg AC Paok have become champions of the Greece Women’s League with two games to spare

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Black Princesses forward, Sharon Sampson has become a champion in the Greece Women’s League.

The talented attacker signed for AC Paok last year and has since become a star of the team.

On Sunday, she was in action for her team and helped the side to secure an important victory against Rea Women FC.

After that win, AC Paok have become champions of the Greece Women’s League with two games to spare.

Sharon Sampson and her teammates after the league title triumph have secured qualification to feature in next season’s Women’s Champions League.

“Sharon Sampson and her team AC Paok became the Champions of Greece Women’s League yesterday with 2 games left to play and therefore qualify for UEFA Women’s Champions League Women’s Champions League football next season,” club consult, the agency that handles the affairs of the Black Princesses player said in a post on Instagram to congratulate her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Club Consult Africa (@clubconsultafrica)

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police