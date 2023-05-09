Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson wins Greece Women’s League title with AC Paok

AC Paok have become champions of the Greece Women’s League with two games to spare

Ghana Black Princesses forward, Sharon Sampson has become a champion in the Greece Women’s League.

The talented attacker signed for AC Paok last year and has since become a star of the team.



On Sunday, she was in action for her team and helped the side to secure an important victory against Rea Women FC.



After that win, AC Paok have become champions of the Greece Women’s League with two games to spare.

Sharon Sampson and her teammates after the league title triumph have secured qualification to feature in next season’s Women’s Champions League.



“Sharon Sampson and her team AC Paok became the Champions of Greece Women’s League yesterday with 2 games left to play and therefore qualify for UEFA Women’s Champions League Women’s Champions League football next season,” club consult, the agency that handles the affairs of the Black Princesses player said in a post on Instagram to congratulate her.



