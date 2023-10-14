Black Princesses in good shape ahead of Guinea-Bissau game – Coach Yussif Basigi

Coach Yussif Basigi

The head coach of the Ghana U20 Women’s national team, Coach Yussif Basigi has indicated that his players are ready for the game against Guinea-Bissau this weekend.

Nicknamed the Black Princesses, the Ghana Women’s U20 team will host their counterpart tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium in the qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.



Speaking to the media team ahead of the game, Coach Yussif Basigi said his team has prepared well and players are in good shape.



‘’Training was good. We worked on their mental strength before coming to the pitch so they are psyched up for the game tomorrow. They responded very well at training and are in good shape,” Coach Yussif Basigi said.

The Black Princesses coach added, ‘’Going into the game, we are not going to underrate them even though we have a three goal advantage. We have played them away and so they know how we play and they will come into the game with their own strategy. We will go all out and play better than we did.”



The Black Princesses hold a 3-0 advantage from the first leg and hoping to complete the double over Guinea Bissau tomorrow.