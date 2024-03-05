Black Princesses thump Sea Lions in final friendly game ahead of African Games

The Black Princesses

The Black Princesses rounded up preparations ahead of the African Games with a humping win over Women's Premier League side Sea Lions.

Former Black Maidens star and currently Hasaacas Ladies forward, Abdulai Mukarama opened the scoring for the Ghana U20 women's team after just two minutes from the spot.



Beline Nyarkoh scored a quick-fire brace to increase the advantage but Sea Lions pulled one back moments before halftime.



The rampant Black Princesses responded after the breakthrough Stella Nyamekye before Maafia Nyame sealed victory later on.

The Black Princesses will face Ethiopia in the opening game of their African Games in Cape Coast, having been drawn alongside the East Africans, Uganda and Tanzania in Group A.



The African Games will also serve as a preparatory tournament for the team ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia later this year.