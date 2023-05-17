Black Princesses wallop Niger 11-0 in pre-WAFU friendly

Black Princesses

The Black Princesses trashed Niger 11-0 in a pre-WAFU U-20 friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Yusif Basigi's side scored 8 in the first half before adding three in the second half to secure the big win.



Skipper Stella Nyamekye and Faiza Seidu scored a hattrick each while Maafia Nyame grabbed a brace with Mary Amponsah, Tracy Twum, and Halen Alormenu scoring one each to complete the baptism.



The game is part of both nations' preparation for the WAFU Zone B U-20 Women's tournament scheduled to begin on May 20, 2023 in Ghana.

Ghana, the host, are paired with Benin and Ivory Coast in Group A, whereas Niger are in Group B alongside Togo, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.



EE/KPE