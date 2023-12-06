Black Queen's Jennifer Cudjoe celebrates WAFCON qualification

Black Queens midfielder Jenifer Cudjoe(R) and Sherifatu Sumaila

Black Queens midfielder Jenifer Cudjoe has lauded her teammates following the team’s qualification to the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Women’s national team sealed qualification to the WAFCON after seeing off Namibia 3-2 on aggregate. This mark the return of the Black Queens after missing out in the 2022 tournament.



However, Jenifer Cudjoe who plies her trade for Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland has taken to social media to celebrate her teammates after sealing qualification to the continental showpiece.

"One goal accomplished today. So proud of the team and everything we have done to get here. We take so much from all the games we’ve played. We keep believing in our goal for next year. Keep riding with us and believe in us. No matter what happen, I’m always proud of the team," she wrote on social media.



The midfielder is expected to make the final squad for the tournament that will be staged in Morocco next year.