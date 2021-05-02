Black Queens Skipper opens up on move to Swedish side Djurgården

Elizabeth Addo, Black Queens skipper

Black Queens skipper Elizabeth Addo has disclosed compatriot Portia Boakye convinced her to join Swedish side Djurgården.

Addo had joined North Carolina Courage on a year deal in January after parting ways with Apollon Limassol.



She departed from the American outfit to join Djurgården on a six-month loan deal with an option to extend for a one-year deal.



The 27-year old is yet to feature on a competitive game for the club due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been on quarantine for the past weeks.



Having concluded her isolation, she is expected to feature for the club in their game against AIK on Sunday.



Asked if it has been a frustrating wait, she said, – It was about the Covid situation that made it take a long time. It took almost two weeks. But regardless, I’m here now, the new acquisition tells Sportbladet, right after his second training session with the team”



The timing could not have been better from Djurgård’s perspective.

The midfielder, also the Ghanaian national team captain, joins just in time for the season’s first derby.



AIK at home at Stockholm Stadium on Sunday.



Asked if she ready for the derby game, she said, Yes, I’m ready, says the newly acquired Elizabeth Addo, 27, to Sportbladet.



“All we want is to win”



“A derby is always important. Because we all want to win, especially a derby. All we want is to win the match”



She further revealed how compatriot Portia Boakye convinced her to join the club.

“I was convinced by her”



“She’s been amazing. Helped me a lot. There is not really much to say more than that”



“Yes, she said a lot about the team. Very positive things”



“That it is a very good team. That she thrives very well here and that there are very good vibes. You could say I was convinced by her, haha”